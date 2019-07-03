11 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs.19,000/- on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs.19,000/- on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering.

A spokesman of the local administration said Tuesday that the price control magistrate conducted raids at shops of various parts including Jaranwala road, Abdullah Pur, Sitiana road, Tezab Mills road, etc.

and found 11 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, the magistrate imposed a fine of Rs.19,000/- and warned them to mend their way of profiteering, otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars.