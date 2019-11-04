UrduPoint.com
11 Shopkeepers Held For Profiteering, Using Plastic Bags In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

11 shopkeepers held for profiteering, using plastic bags in Peshawar

The district administration in a crackdown against encroachment, profiteering and polythene bags here Monday arrested 11 shopkeepers, sources said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration in a crackdown against encroachment, profiteering and polythene bags here Monday arrested 11 shopkeepers, sources said.

On the directives of Deputy Commission Mohammad Ali Asghar, a team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Rizwana Daar paid surprise visit to different markets of Hayatabad area.

During inspection of Roahila Market, Yousafzai Market and Khattak Market, 11 shopkeepers were held for not displaying price list, selling of less weight loaf (roti), selling of polythene bags and over encroachments.

The district administration warned shopkeepers to abide by the implemented laws otherwise strict action would be taken against violators.

