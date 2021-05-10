11 shopping malls sealed over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The district administration here on Sunday sealed 11 more shopping malls in addition to imposing a fine of Rs.79,000 on the charge of violating lockdown and anti-coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said that during last 55 days, 1673 shopping malls and plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, private schools, offices and bus stands were sealed and imposed a fine of Rs.

2.72 million on the violators.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also went to the different areas and checked implementation on lockdown and anti-coronavirus SOPs.

He made it clear that implementation would be enforced to save the people from coronavirus.