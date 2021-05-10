UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Shopping Malls Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:40 AM

11 shopping malls sealed over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The district administration here on Sunday sealed 11 more shopping malls in addition to imposing a fine of Rs.79,000 on the charge of violating lockdown and anti-coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said that during last 55 days, 1673 shopping malls and plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, private schools, offices and bus stands were sealed and imposed a fine of Rs.

2.72 million on the violators.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also went to the different areas and checked implementation on lockdown and anti-coronavirus SOPs.

He made it clear that implementation would be enforced to save the people from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Muhammad Ali Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.