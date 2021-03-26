UrduPoint.com
11 Shops Sealed, 10 Vehicles Impounded Over SoP Violations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 11 shops and impounded 10 vehicles over violations of SoP during a crackdown against violators launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against violators of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) and sealed 11 shops.

The officers also imposed fine of Rs 124,000 on the violators.

On the other hand, Secretary District Regional Transport authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin checked various vehicles and impound ten of them over violations. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on various transporters over violations of SoP.

The district administration has also imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on two marriage halls for violating SoP regarding coronavirus.

