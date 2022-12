FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Civil Defence Department, during a crackdown on illegal decanting, sealed 11 shops, here on Thursday.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Abbas said that the crackdown was conducted at Sargodha Road, Gulberg and Madina Town areas.

The machinery used for decanting was confiscated besides registration of cases against various shop owners.