11 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Duki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duki, Qurban Ali Magsi Sunday paid a surprise visit to the city and sealed eleven shops over violation of standard operating producer (SOPs), set to control spread of coronavirus in the area.

The shops sealed for not following SOPs included Wazir Ration Dealer, Hairdresser, Yadgar Motorcycle Showroom, New Bilal Superstar Agency, Muslim Bakers, Aziz Medical, Zubair Shah Medical Store, Yasir Electric Store, Yousuf Hardware and Samiullah Shopping Center.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the deadly virus could only be defeated through following SOPs and implementation of government precautionary measures against the coronavirus. He urged the people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands with soap regularly.

The deputy commissioner said no shopkeeper would be allowed to run a shop without following the set SOPs set to contain coronavirus spread.