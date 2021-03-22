UrduPoint.com
11 Shops, Two Restaurants Sealed Over Violations In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:56 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed eleven shops and two restaurants over violations of coronavirus SoP during the last 22 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood along with his team conducted raids at various locations and sealed 11 shops and two restaurants over violations.

He also checked eight marriage halls and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on one of them over violations of gathering and face mask.

The district administration also registered FIRs against three shopkeepers.

