11 small dams being constructed in Rwp division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :11 small dams are being constructed in Rawalpindi division to meet the drinking and irrigation needs of the arid areas.

According to Executive Engineer Small Dams, 57 projects having gross storage capacity of 219.419 million acre feet had been completed in the past.

He said that the Punjab government was making earnest efforts to construct more small dams. The construction work on Daduchha and other projects was kicked off with an aim to save millions of cusecs water during rains.

The four under construction projects in Rawalpindi district included Daduchha Dam, Papin Dam, Mahutta Dam, and Mujahid Dam.

These rain-fed reservoirs would irrigate 4,500 acres of land in the Potohar region.

The project cost of Daduchha Dam is Rs6 billion, Papin Dam is Rs5 billion, Mujahid Dam and Mahuta Mohra Dam Rs2 billion each. One of project Chahan Dam is almost complete, he added.

He informed that all out efforts would be made to complete construction work on the project within shortest possible time frame.

Along with these dams, amusement parks would also be constructed. Dams would also have a boating service. Along with all these dams, water pipes would also be laid to supply water to the local population.