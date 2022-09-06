11 Stolen Mobile Phones Returned To Their Owners At SSP South Office
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A total of 11 stolen mobile phones were handed over to their rightful owners at a ceremony held on Tuesday at the SSP South Office.
The mobile phones were recovered by the District South police and handed over to their owners, according to spokesman for South zone police.
The owners of mobile phones expressing their gratitude, appreciated the efforts of the police.