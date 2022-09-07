UrduPoint.com

11 Stolen Motorcycles, 04 Rickshaws Recovered During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:11 PM

11 stolen motorcycles, 04 Rickshaws recovered during crackdown

Police have arrested two member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and 04 rickshaws from their possession during crackdown, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and 04 rickshaws from their possession during crackdown, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

During course of action, Waris Khan police held the leader of the gang Qazi Faisal and his accomplice Shehryar Azim and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and 04 rickshaws from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SH said"Other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested."SP Rawal appreciated the performance of Waris Khan police said"Other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested."SP said"The arrested accused will be punished after providing concrete evidence."

Related Topics

Police Progress From

Recent Stories

Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against ..

Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against Russia Harmful to Europe - Pol ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan keens to invest in Pakistan's Railways, Avia ..

Japan keens to invest in Pakistan's Railways, Aviation sector: Envoy

3 minutes ago
 MD USC visits ration bags disbursement centre

MD USC visits ration bags disbursement centre

3 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred Naib Subidar Nawaz offe ..

Funeral prayer of martyred Naib Subidar Nawaz offered

3 minutes ago
 DC advises people to leave Bhan due to flood threa ..

DC advises people to leave Bhan due to flood threat

3 minutes ago
 Minister for provision of facilities to special ch ..

Minister for provision of facilities to special children at Education Complex

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.