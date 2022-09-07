11 stolen motorcycles, 04 Rickshaws recovered during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and 04 rickshaws from their possession during crackdown, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

During course of action, Waris Khan police held the leader of the gang Qazi Faisal and his accomplice Shehryar Azim and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and 04 rickshaws from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SH said"Other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested."SP Rawal appreciated the performance of Waris Khan police said"Other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested."SP said"The arrested accused will be punished after providing concrete evidence."