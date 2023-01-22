11 suspects arrested, 460 liters liquor recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The police have taken 11 suspects into custody and recovered 460 liters locally made liquor, one bottle of foreign wine and a liquor factory from their possession during raids at dens.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police parties of a few police stations among them were PS Abbasnagar, Sadar, Ahmadpur East, Dera Nawab, Musafirkhana, Noshahra Jadid, Yazman and Dhor Kot conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and arrested 11 alleged liquor sellers.

The police have recovered 460 liters of locally made liquor, one bottle of foreign wine, and a liquor factory from the possession of the accused.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects.

Further probe was in process.