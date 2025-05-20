11 Suspects Arrested During Crackdown Against Narcotics Peddlers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) In order to implement the directives of Inspector General Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, the SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, has launched a large-scale crackdown against narcotics peddlers and successful operations were carried out in various police jurisdictions, resulting in the arrest of 11 suspects and the recovery of illegal drugs and weapons.
According to police spokesperson, in the jurisdiction of B-Section Police Station, in two separate operations, two suspects were arrested. Ali Waris Khaskheli was apprehended with a large quantity of gutka and betel nut products.
In another operation, suspect Mujahid Sheikh was arrested with similar narcotics, while his accomplice Ghulam Mustafa alias Musto Brohi managed to flee. FIRs under the Narcotics Act have been registered against the suspects.
In the limits of Airport Police Station, in three separate operations, three suspects were arrested. Yasir Ali alias Joji Makrani was apprehended with 1,200 grams of cannabis.
Ejaz Ali Kario was caught with five packets of Z 21 betel nut. In another action, drug dealer Didar Ali Lakhha was arrested with 1,900 grams of cannabis.
Separate FIRs have been filed under the Narcotics Act.
Taluka Police Station team during snap checking, arrested Zohaib alias Zubair Jatoi with 1,050 grams of cannabis. A case under the Narcotics Act has been registered. On the other hand Jam Datar Police Station: team during snap checking, arrested suspect Gornand Meghwar with a large quantity of hazardous gutka and betel nut.
FIR has been lodged under the Narcotics Act. The Daur Police Station Texas while on patrol, arrested Ali Jan alias Handi Qazi with 1,000 grams of cannabis. A case has been registered under the Narcotics Act.
The Kadhar Police Station team in two successful operations, arrested suspect Arshad alias Guddu Jamali with 20 liters of homemade liquor. In another case, suspect Riaz Hussain Mehar was arrested for harboring drug dealer Rasool Bux. FIR No. 67/2025 under Section 216A has been filed. Meanwhile Qazi Ahmed Police Station team arrested suspect Ali Sher Khaskheli with an illegal 30-bore pistol. A case has been filed under the Sindh Arms Act.
