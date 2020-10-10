11 suspects arrested, illicit weapons recovered

Madina Town police have arrested 11 suspects during search operation and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Madina Town police have arrested 11 suspects during search operation and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that police teams on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad conducted search operation in Chak 204-RB.

During the operation biometric verification was also conducted.

The police arrested 11 suspects and recovered 10 Kalashnikovs, eight pistols, three guns, two pump action, one rifle, one revolverand dozens of bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.