11 suspects arrested in vehicle theft crackdown

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In a joint operation carried out on August 5th, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and Karachi Police arrested 11 suspects allegedly involved in vehicle theft cases across the city.

According to AVLC SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday, the arrests were made in connection with FIRs registered at various police stations including Al-Falah, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Ferozabad, Mauripur, and Boat Basin.

During the operations, police recovered a stolen rickshaw and six stolen motorcycles.

Some of the accused were initially apprehended by local district police and later handed over to the AVLC for further investigation.

The AVLC confirmed that targeted operations against vehicle theft will continue in collaboration with Karachi Police to curb such crimes in the city.