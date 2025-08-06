Open Menu

11 Suspects Arrested In Vehicle Theft Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 10:01 PM

11 suspects arrested in vehicle theft crackdown

In a joint operation carried out on August 5th, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and Karachi Police arrested 11 suspects allegedly involved in vehicle theft cases across the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In a joint operation carried out on August 5th, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) and Karachi Police arrested 11 suspects allegedly involved in vehicle theft cases across the city.

According to AVLC SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday, the arrests were made in connection with FIRs registered at various police stations including Al-Falah, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Ferozabad, Mauripur, and Boat Basin.

During the operations, police recovered a stolen rickshaw and six stolen motorcycles.

Some of the accused were initially apprehended by local district police and later handed over to the AVLC for further investigation.

The AVLC confirmed that targeted operations against vehicle theft will continue in collaboration with Karachi Police to curb such crimes in the city.

Recent Stories

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for educ ..

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children

32 seconds ago
 Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event ..

Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' s ..

34 seconds ago
 Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) se ..

Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda

36 seconds ago
 Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge join ..

Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge joint action

38 seconds ago
 Lahore receives scattered rain

Lahore receives scattered rain

6 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs

Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs

41 seconds ago
Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting

Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting

7 minutes ago
 RDA removes 35 illegal constructions along Nullah ..

RDA removes 35 illegal constructions along Nullah Lai

7 minutes ago
 New Immigration Counters Set Up at Airports to Fac ..

New Immigration Counters Set Up at Airports to Facilitate Foreign Travelers

7 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal re ..

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal reviews 2D barcode system execut ..

7 minutes ago
 Corruption scam of Rs 1.24b unveiled in APP; I wil ..

Corruption scam of Rs 1.24b unveiled in APP; I will take up it personally, says ..

9 minutes ago
 Karachi-Sukkur Train Service on cards to facilitat ..

Karachi-Sukkur Train Service on cards to facilitate inter-city travel

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan