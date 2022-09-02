11 suspects held during search, combing operation

UrduPoint.com

Islamabad police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu and Khana police station and nabbed 11 suspects, a police spokesman said

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, police teams are conducting search and combing operations in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the Bhara Kahu and Khanna police areas also participate by CTD and Quick reaction teams under the supervision of SP City and SP Rural Zone.

During the search operation, 11 suspects were nabbed while d four motorbikes were shifted to the police stations for verification.

A total of 190 house and 40 vehicles were checked and police team recovered one 12 bore gun, one 9mm pistol, 30 bore pistol , one air gun, 2800 gram hashish and six wine bottles wine. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking.

