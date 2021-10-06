UrduPoint.com

11 Suspects Held For Murder-attempted Murder

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:14 PM

Islamabad police has apprehended 11 suspects charged for murder-attempted murder over personal enmity, domestic and property disputes during the last one month

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021) Islamabad police has apprehended 11 suspects charged for murder-attempted murder over personal enmity, domestic and property disputes during the last one month.

The police teams were using modern technology and human resources in the investigation process to arrest the accused at earliest , said its spokesman.

He said there were 13 such incidents reported during the period at various police stations. The accused were produced before the court and obtained physical remand for further investigation.

The police also recovered tools used in the crime from the nabbed persons, besides submitting challan to the court to punish the culprits.

The spokesman said various courses were arranged for capacity building of investigation officers, following Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman directions to provide maximum relief to the victims.

Owing to these efforts the crime rate was declining in the capital city, he added.

" It is prime responsibility of police to secure lives and properties of people and all possible resources are being used to investigate the cases so that the murderers could be brought to justice," he quoted IGP as saying.

The IGP, and DIG operations he said had appreciated the performance of investigation officers and hoped that they would continue to perform the duties with same dedication and honesty.

