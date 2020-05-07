11 Tableeghi Jamaat members defeat virus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) ::Eleven members of Tableeghi Jamaat defeated novel coronavirus and left hospitals in the district for their respective homes after regaining health, officials said on Thursday.

Medical superintendent of DHQ hospital decorated the six patients recovered from viral disease with garlands and gave them rosaries from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi as gift before he saw them off last Wednesday evening.

Two of them left for Gilgit-Baltistan, and one each left for Kohat, Kabirwala, Gujrat and Upper Dir.

Moreover, four more members of Tableeghi Jamaat left THQ hospital Mianchannu and another left THQ hospital Kabirwala Wednesday evening.

These Tableeghi Jamaat members were admitted to hospitals in mid April after they were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were discharged last Wednesday evening after their screening showed them free from the virus, says an official release issued here.

Their departure brings the total number of patients recovered in Khanewal to twelve leaving five more behind still undergoing treatment at DHQ hospital.