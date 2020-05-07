UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Tableeghi Jamaat Members Defeat Virus

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

11 Tableeghi Jamaat members defeat virus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) ::Eleven members of Tableeghi Jamaat defeated novel coronavirus and left hospitals in the district for their respective homes after regaining health, officials said on Thursday.

Medical superintendent of DHQ hospital decorated the six patients recovered from viral disease with garlands and gave them rosaries from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi as gift before he saw them off last Wednesday evening.

Two of them left for Gilgit-Baltistan, and one each left for Kohat, Kabirwala, Gujrat and Upper Dir.

Moreover, four more members of Tableeghi Jamaat left THQ hospital Mianchannu and another left THQ hospital Kabirwala Wednesday evening.

These Tableeghi Jamaat members were admitted to hospitals in mid April after they were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were discharged last Wednesday evening after their screening showed them free from the virus, says an official release issued here.

Their departure brings the total number of patients recovered in Khanewal to twelve leaving five more behind still undergoing treatment at DHQ hospital.

Related Topics

Gujrat Kohat Khanewal Dir Kabirwala April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Rabdan Academy contributes to ‘busi ..

11 minutes ago

India gas leak situation 'under control': South Ko ..

15 minutes ago

NCC meeting to be held today to discuss reopening ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 564 deaths after 24, 077 cases of ..

43 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 May 2020

1 hour ago

Five People Dead as Result of Gas Leakage in India ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.