11 target killers arrested in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The City Police Gujranwala has arrested 11 target killers here on Wednesday those were involved in six murders.

According to the details, the City Police Officer Dr Moin Masood issued notices to concerned SPs and DSPs to trace and arrest all target killers in limited time period.

The 11 reportedly target killers were including Ejaz, Shehzad, Shazia BiBi, Farah bibi, Bilal Ahmed, Narjis bibi, Kainat bibi, Nazir Hussain, Mehmood Ahmed, Qaiser and Javeed Iqbal.

The local police arrested all culprits in the limits of Rahim Yar Khan.