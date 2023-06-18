UrduPoint.com

11 Temporary Cattle Markets Set Up For Upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

Published June 18, 2023

11 temporary cattle markets set up for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has set up temporary cattle markets at 11 different places in the district for the upcoming occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rawalpindi had finalized all the arrangements.

Five cattle markets were established in Rawalpindi which include two in Gujjar Khan, two in Taxila, and one each in Kallar Syedan and Kahuta.

"Buyers can also purchase cattle from other points of the city including Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Misrial, Gulistan Colony, Dhok Hassu, and Kalyal village markets," he added.

A cattle market was established at Mandra Stop Ground and Gulyana Road near Slaughter in Tehsil Gujar Khan.

Similarly, cattle markets were also established in Taxila near Sharif Hospital, G.

T Road Wah Cantt and HIT near Sunday Bazaar Timber Market, he added.

A temporary cattle market was set up in connection with Eid-ul-Azha at a cattle market established on Kalar Syedan near Mangal Bypass.

A temporary cattle market had also been set up at Sakhi Sabzwari Chowk near KRL Check Post in Kahuta.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Chief Officer Municipal Corporations concerned had been directed to supervise the cattle markets, he informed.

Earlier, the DC office through a notification had directed the relevant authorities to make all necessary arrangements by June 15 so that the sellers and buyers could be accommodated with necessary precautionary measures in a hygienic environment in the light of the guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

