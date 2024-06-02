11 Temporary Cattle Markets To Be Set Up In Rwp District To Facilitate Citizens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 11:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) District administration Rawalpindi is finalizing all the arrangements to set up 11 temporary cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Adha in different tehsils of the district.
According to a district administration spokesman, all possible facilities would be provided in the cattle markets which would be fully functional 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha.
Three cattle markets would be established in Cantt areas at Bhatta Chowk near Koh Noor Mill, Al-Haram City Mouza Misriot and Gulistan Colony near National Park Rawalpindi.
A cattle market would be at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Sector 2 in city area while a cattle market would also be established at Rawat in Saddar division area.
A cattle market would be in Tehsil Gujar Khan at Majeed Mor outside Prism Town main GT Road, he said adding, two cattle markets would be established in Tehsil Taxila at New Sharif Hospital main GT Road and HIT near Sunday Bazaar in Taxila Cantt.
Two mandis of the sacrificial animals to facilitate the residents of Tehsil Kallar Syedan and Kahota would also be set up, he added.
He informed that a temporary cattle market would be established in connection with Eid-ul-Azha at Mangal Bypass cattle sale point in Tehsil Kallar Syedan while a mandi would be in Tehsil Kahota at Sakhi Sarwar Tingi Road.
The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has auctioned fee collection the cattle market in Bhatta Chowk for Rs109.9 million.
The entry fee for sacrificial animals such as cows, bulls and camels in the market has been fixed at Rs3,000 each, and for goats and sheep at Rs2,000 each.
According to a RCB spokesman, a total of 20 contractors participated in the auction, while Riaz Hussain won the contract with the highest bid compared to last year.
He said the auction was held in a transparent manner and that the contractors were informed about the facilities to be provided by the civic body. He said the contractor would collect the entry fee from the cattle sellers in the market.
“A Rs3,000 fee has been fixed for the entry of big animals and Rs2,000 for goats and sheep. RCB will provide all facilities in the biggest cattle market of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” he said.
The market would be set up on modern lines where, besides water, veterinary doctors would be available to check the health of the animals.
The RCB would form teams to check illegal cattle markets in the cantonment areas, he said, adding that no vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals to residential areas.
The sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on roads and streets would be banned, and all-out efforts would be made to keep the cantonment area neat and clean during Eid-ul- Azha days, he added.
He said officials concerned had been directed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs), warning that action would be taken against vendors if they violated the orders.
