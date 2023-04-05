11 terrorists arrested from different districts of KP: CTD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :In a major breakthrough, the counter terrorism department (CTD) has arrested 11 terrorists from different areas of the province.

According to CTD, the terrorists affiliated with banned Tahrik e Taliban Pakistan were apprehended during various successful raids at Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Khyber tribal district. The terrorists also include three most wanted terrorists.