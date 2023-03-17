11 terrorists busted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has arrested 11 alleged terrorists from different areas of the province, during various intelligence-based operations.

According to CTD official, the accused arrested were affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and wanted by law enforcement agencies in several cases of heinous nature.

"These terrorists were arrested on intelligence based information received from Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Khyber districts," the official said on Friday.

The terrorists were shifted to relevant police stations for interrogation.