11 Terrorists Killed In Lakki Marwat Operation
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The security forces on Tuesday killed 11 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat District to bring the perpetrators of IED blast to justice.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the operation was carried out to bring the perpetrators of the recent improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir, to justice.
"The security forces, on the night between June 10 and 11, 2024, launched the intelligence based operation in the Lakki Marwat District, and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.
As a result, 11 terrorists were successfully neutralized & sent to hell while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted," the ISPR said.
It added that sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.
The security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested in land fraud case6 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Bhatti in PA illegal recruitment case6 minutes ago
-
PU to pay tribute to Salman Ghani6 minutes ago
-
DC for comprehensive crackdown against quacks16 minutes ago
-
Rampant expansion of cities creating environment, food security challenges: ex-WASA MD16 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss public relief in upcoming annual budget16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Azha arrangements26 minutes ago
-
Governor urges heads of federal institutions to play role for good governance36 minutes ago
-
Industrial Estate Flyover to be opened on June 2036 minutes ago
-
Hazara Police ensures security of hydropower projects46 minutes ago
-
UE organizes thesis display exhibition of fine arts students at Alhamra46 minutes ago
-
Effective crisis management requires transparent communication, says Arshad Munir56 minutes ago