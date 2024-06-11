Open Menu

11 Terrorists Killed In Lakki Marwat Operation

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The security forces on Tuesday killed 11 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat District to bring the perpetrators of IED blast to justice.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the operation was carried out to bring the perpetrators of the recent improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir, to justice.

"The security forces, on the night between June 10 and 11, 2024, launched the intelligence based operation in the Lakki Marwat District, and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

As a result, 11 terrorists were successfully neutralized & sent to hell while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted," the ISPR said.

It added that sanitization operation was carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

The security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR said.

