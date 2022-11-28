UrduPoint.com

11 Test Positive For Dengue

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

11 test positive for dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 14 patients were admitted to three hospitals of the city, out of which 11 tested positive for the dengue virus.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that five patients each were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), and District Headquarters Hospital, while four to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that of the total admitted patients eight belonged to Rawalpindi, two from Attock and one of each from Islamabad, Haripur, Karachi east and Muzaffarabad.

Dr Sajjad informed that one more case was reported in the district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,743.

During indoor surveillance, he added that 1,306 anti-dengue teams inspected 33,816 houses and found dengue larvae in 59 homes in the last 48 hours.

Similarly, he informed that 575 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 16,692 spots and detected larvae at 12 places. The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 13 FIRs, sealed seven premises, issued tickets to 14, notices to 681 and imposed fines amounting to Rs 559,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last two days.

