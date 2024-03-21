11 traders fined during crackdown

Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza inspected various markets along with the Mukhtiarkar and fined Rs 26,000 to 11 traders during the crackdown against profiteers in district Hyderabad on Thursday

According to the details, they also collected a fine of Rs 9,000 from four traders for not affixing the price list at the appropriate place and charging excessive price of essential items.

Similarly, Mukhtiarkar Majid Sapio received a fine of 10,000 rupees from 1 shopkeeper while visiting the markets of taluka Latifabad.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana along with Mukhtiarkar collected Rs 3,000 from three traders in different areas of the taluka while Assistant Commissioner taluka rural Ahsan Morai collected Rs 4,000 from three shopkeepers in different areas.