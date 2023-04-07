11 traders fined for overcharging

The district administration here in a day-long price control exercise led by the assistant commissioners of the respective talukas on Friday imposed a fine worth of Rs316,800 on eleven traders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration here in a day-long price control exercise led by the assistant commissioners of the respective talukas on Friday imposed a fine worth of Rs316,800 on eleven traders.

According to details, the traders were penalized for charging higher rates from the customers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The largest fine of Rs300,000 was imposed by AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar Jabeen and her team.

The AC of taluka Ahmed Murtaza and his team slapped Rs7,800; AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro imposed a fine of Rs7,000; and AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal fined Rs2,000 against vendors charging high-prices.