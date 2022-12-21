11 vehicle lifter gangs busted; 31 cars, 117 motorcycles recovered: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the police had busted 11 vehicle lifter gangs and recovered 31 cars and 117 motorcycles worth Rs.72.6606 million along with other material from their possession during 2022.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the police had busted 11 vehicle lifter gangs and recovered 31 cars and 117 motorcycles worth Rs.72.6606 million along with other material from their possession during 2022.

Talking to media persons during a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that anti vehicle-lifting squad took strict action against the vehicle lifters and arrested active members of 11 gangs including Tariq Gang, Tanvir Gang, Mushtaq Gang, Naveed Gang, Waleed Gang, Ehsan Gang, Waqas Gang, Usman Gang, Ali Raza Gang, Imran Gang and Rustam Khichi Gang.

He said that the police recovered 31 stolen cars worth Rs.64 million, 117 motorcycles worth Rs.8.6605 million from their possession. These accused had inter district and inter province networks and the police on their indication recovered stolen vehicles from Lundi Kotal, Peshawar, Dera Ismaeel Khan, Zub, Qila Saif Ullah, Shakarpur, Sukkur, Karchari, Multan, Kabeer Wala, Lahore, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Mungo, Bhakkar, etc.

Responding to a question, the CPO said that the police had adopted a comprehensive strategy against the vehicle lifters due to which a sufficient decrease was witnessed in vehicle lifting cases in Faisalabad.

Giving some details, he said that 197 incidents of vehicle lifting were reported in 2018, 224 incidents in 2019, 145 incidents in 2020, 208 incidents in 2021 whereas 105 vehicle lifting cases were reported during 2022.

He also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for anti vehicle lifting squad.

SSP Investigation Abdullah Ahmad, DSP Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad Mudassar Hanif Bhatti, Incharge Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad SI Ali Akbar and others were also present in the conference.