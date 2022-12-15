11 vehicles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 11 unfit passenger vehicles across the district during a drive to prevent road mishap here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) captain (R) Nadeem Nasir, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA , launched a crackdown against unfit passenger vehicles.

The team checked fitness certificates of various vehicles at separate areas of the city and impounded 11 vehicles over missing fitness certificates.

The crackdown would continue without any discrimination,said Secretary RTA .