11 Vehicles Impounded, 17 Challaned Over Missing Fitness Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 01:45 PM

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded eleven unfit passenger vehicles during a drive to prevent road mishap here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded eleven unfit passenger vehicles during a drive to prevent road mishap here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin, launched a crackdown against unfit passenger vehicles in order to prevent road mishap.

During the crackdown, fitness certificates of various vehicles were checked at separate areas of the city.

The RTA team challaned 17 vehicles over missing fitness certificates while impounded eleven others over the same violations.

Crackdown against unfit passenger vehicles would continue without any discrimination to control road mishaps, said Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin.

