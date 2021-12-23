UrduPoint.com

11 Vehicles Impounded Over Smog Violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdwon against commercial vehicles becoming cause of smog and impounded 11 vehicles here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin and the team also challaned 23 vehicles over emitting smoke.

The fine Rs 53,000 was also imposed to the vehicles during checking.

Secretary RTA said that the anti-smog drive would continue under the directions of DC Amir Karim Khan and added that smoke emitting vehicles would be used to off-road at all cost.

