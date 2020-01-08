11 vehicles impounded over violations of route permit

MULTAN, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Ahmed Raza impounded 11 public transport vehicles over violations of route permits.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters and Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza launched crack down against the public transport vehicles across the city.

During the crack down, 11 vehicles were impounded over violations of route permits and non presence of fitness certificates.

The crackdown was launched at D-class wagon stand Dera Adda where he reviewed the facilities to passengers. He directed the stand owners to improve facilities.