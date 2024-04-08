11 Water Pilferers Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Irrigation authorities caught eleven farmers involved in water theft across the district.
Police said on Monday, the teams conducted raids at village Mateela, Ahmadwala, Vijh, Mid Ranjha and caught 11 farmers over watering the farms from government canals.
They were-- Waris, Aslam, Iqbal, Gulzar, Sharif, Falak Sher,Pervaiz, Siddique and others.
On the reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.
