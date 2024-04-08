Open Menu

11 Water Pilferers Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

11 water pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Irrigation authorities caught eleven farmers involved in water theft across the district.

Police said on Monday, the teams conducted raids at village Mateela, Ahmadwala, Vijh, Mid Ranjha and caught 11 farmers over watering the farms from government canals.

They were-- Waris, Aslam, Iqbal, Gulzar, Sharif, Falak Sher,Pervaiz, Siddique and others.

On the reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.

