11 wheat procurement centers set up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :-:The food department has set up eleven procurement centers in the district where wheat will be purchased direct from growers at the rate of Rs 1800 per 40 kilogram.

A spokesman for the food department said on Wednesday that a target of 110,000 metric tonnes wheat procurement had been set for Faisalabad district.

He said that necessary arrangements had been finalized to kick off the wheat procurement campaign during last week of April. In this connection, "First come, First served" policywould be pursued during the issuance of Bardana (gunny bags) and purchase of wheatfrom growers, he added.