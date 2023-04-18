11 wheat smugglers booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department has arrested 11 persons for illegal transportation of wheat and foiled bids to smuggle 5,250 metric tonnes of wheat.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday.

The meeting was informed that a total of 60 pickets had been established across the division to discourage the illegal transportation of wheat and the divisional food department had set a target to procure 651,000 metric tonnes.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak observed that 191,425 metric tonnes had been procured.

He stated that the government would purchase even the last golden grain from the farmers and assured that those found involved in hoarding wheat would be dealt with iron hands.

During raids, 5,250 metric tonnes of wheat were seized and shifted to wheat purchase centres, he maintained.