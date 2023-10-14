11 women among 14 abducted from Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Fourteen people including 11 women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that unknown abductors abducted Nadia Bibi along with her one-year-old son from Chak No. 204-RB, while Bismillah Bibi (22) and her brother Ishtiaq (25) from Rajana Road Sammundri.

Similarly, 18-year-old Nimra Asif was abducted from Nazimabad whereas 19-year-old Iqra Bibi was kidnapped from Mehar Chowk Madina Town, Kainat Shafi from Tandlianwala, Shagufta Bibi from Sammundri Road, Khadija Bibi from Jhang Road, Zainab Bibi (16) from Mohallah Raza Abad, Ayesha Liaquat from Chak No. 238-GB and Hafsa Ameer from Chak No.119-GB.

Meanwhile, Subhana Bibi alias Laibah Abdul Jabbar was kidnapped from Chak No. 266-RB while a man Shakeel was kidnapped from Chak No.159-RB.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.