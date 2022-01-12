11 year old girl dies in gas explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

An 11-year old girl was killed due to gas leakage blast in jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :An 11-year old girl was killed due to gas leakage blast in jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan on Wednesday.

The walls and window panes of house were also damaged due to blast.

Rescue 1122 reported that , gas was filled in a room of house of Azhar, when his daughter namely Aima bibi showed a match stick to a stove early morning which exploded at Dhoke Mughalan on Gulyana Road due to leakage.

As a result the girl suffered and burnt injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the body to THQ Hospital for autopsy.