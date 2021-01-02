UrduPoint.com
11-year-old Hina Bibi Reported Missing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:26 PM

The 11-year-old Hina Bibi went missing since December 21 while leaving her house, official of the Police Station Samarbagh Jandol confirmed

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) The 11-year-old Hina Bibi went missing since December 21 while leaving her house, official of the Police Station Samarbagh Jandol confirmed.

According to detail, a report has been lodged in Samarbagh Jandol Police Station and Timergara police station but no trace of Hina Bibi could be found even after 13 days.

"If you have any information about Hina, report it to the nearest police station or contact her father Usman of Kambat, Samarbagh Jandol Dir Lower on mobile number 0307 8065156 or 03469003983.

