11-year-old Missing Girl Recovered: Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:40 PM

11-year-old missing girl recovered: Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Police have recovered 11-year-old girl through prompt action who reportedly went missing from Mandra, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

A case was registered with the Police Station Mandra on the complaint of victim girl's father.

On the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas constituted team headed by SP (Saddar ) Zia ud Din Ahmed, SDPO Gujar Khan, SHO Mandra which started investigation by using latest investigation techniques and technology.

The team succeeded to recover the missing girl who was a student. During preliminary investigation, the missing girl told police that she went along with her friend with her own will.

The CPO Ahsan Younas appreciated the team for recovering the missing girl adding that it was the responsibility of police to protect the children and their rights, no one would be allowed to violate the law.

