UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Years Old Boy Drowned, Dies In Sutlej River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:52 PM

11 years old boy drowned, dies in Sutlej river

11 years old boy Amjad drowned and died in Sutlej River.According to media reports the destruction is still continued from the water released by India in Sutlej River near Hujra Shah Muqeem

Hujra Shah Muqeem (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) 11 years old boy Amjad drowned and died in Sutlej River.According to media reports the destruction is still continued from the water released by India in Sutlej River near Hujra Shah Muqeem.

Standing crops , small villages and cattle have been swept away by water waves. Several people died there.According to Online on Sunday, 11 years old Amjad son of Muhammad Ahmad was playing near Sutlej River and suddenly a big wave pulled him into the water. Rescue teams reached the incident spot and started the search of the boy but the boy is still missing.

Related Topics

India Water Died Hujra Shah Muqeem Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

10 minutes ago

Policies should be relaxed of economic stability a ..

1 hour ago

UAE uses AI to accelerate fight against food waste

1 hour ago

‘Pakistan Will Continue To Expose Indian Atrocit ..

1 hour ago

PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

1 hour ago

'Monster' Hurricane Dorian pummels Bahamas, foreca ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.