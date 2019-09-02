11 years old boy drowned, dies in Sutlej river

(@FahadShabbir)

11 years old boy Amjad drowned and died in Sutlej River.According to media reports the destruction is still continued from the water released by India in Sutlej River near Hujra Shah Muqeem

Hujra Shah Muqeem (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) 11 years old boy Amjad drowned and died in Sutlej River.According to media reports the destruction is still continued from the water released by India in Sutlej River near Hujra Shah Muqeem.

Standing crops , small villages and cattle have been swept away by water waves. Several people died there.According to Online on Sunday, 11 years old Amjad son of Muhammad Ahmad was playing near Sutlej River and suddenly a big wave pulled him into the water. Rescue teams reached the incident spot and started the search of the boy but the boy is still missing.