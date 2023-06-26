11 years old boy killed, body found from sugarcane field

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Tortured body of an eleven years old boy, the son of a disabled rickshaw driver, was found from a sugarcane field in Rajanpur city on Monday, police said.

DPO Captain (Retired) Dost Muhammad, accompanying a police team with forensic rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the child to Rural Health Centre (RHC) for post-mortem examination.

Sajawal (11) was missing since last Sunday and his relatives were searching for him. They found the body in a sugarcane field in Kotla Androon area behind a petrol pump.

The DPO said, it look like the child was strangulated to death after abused. However, he added, post-mortem report would unveil facts. He said that accused would be arrested soon and punished as per the law.

Meanwhile, the disabled father of the deceased child, Imran Aziz Gopang, has appealed to the Chief Minister and IGP Punjab to take notice of the incident and ensure arrest of the criminals involved in the heinous offense.