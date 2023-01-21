11 years old molested, strangled to death in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The body of an eleven years old boy molested and strangled to death was found in the fields in the village Mangnial in the limits of the new airport police station of Fatehjang town of Attock on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The body of an eleven years old boy molested and strangled to death was found in the fields in the village Mangnial in the limits of the new airport police station of Fatehjang town of Attock on Saturday.

Hospital sources said that 11 years old Sufain- a student of a local school went missing after leaving his house in village Mangnial.

Later his body with strangled signs was found in the fields on the outskirts of the village.

On getting information, a police party of the new airport police station reached the spot and moved the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjang.

According to sources, the preliminary medical examination suggests that the boy was molested before being strangled to death with a rope.

The new airport police registered a case and started further investigation.