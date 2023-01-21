UrduPoint.com

11 Years Old Molested, Strangled To Death In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 08:40 PM

11 years old molested, strangled to death in Attock

The body of an eleven years old boy molested and strangled to death was found in the fields in the village Mangnial in the limits of the new airport police station of Fatehjang town of Attock on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The body of an eleven years old boy molested and strangled to death was found in the fields in the village Mangnial in the limits of the new airport police station of Fatehjang town of Attock on Saturday.

Hospital sources said that 11 years old Sufain- a student of a local school went missing after leaving his house in village Mangnial.

Later his body with strangled signs was found in the fields on the outskirts of the village.

On getting information, a police party of the new airport police station reached the spot and moved the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjang.

According to sources, the preliminary medical examination suggests that the boy was molested before being strangled to death with a rope.

The new airport police registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Attock Airport

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews progress on cases referred by ..

Commissioner reviews progress on cases referred by Punjab Ombudsperson's Office

1 minute ago
 Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Fi ..

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Final on Sunday

9 minutes ago
 CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

9 minutes ago
 Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban li ..

Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

9 minutes ago
 Kilde overcomes dip in confidence for Kitzbuehel w ..

Kilde overcomes dip in confidence for Kitzbuehel win

5 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Memon suffers heart attack

Sharjeel Memon suffers heart attack

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.