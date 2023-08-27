110 arrested during crackdown on drug-traffickers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) conducted a coordinated effort against drug addicts, suppliers, and motorcycle thieves, here on Sunday.

With the help of safe city surveillance cameras, the police targeted drug-addicts and suppliers in Muslim Town and surrounding areas. A gang involved in motorcycle thefts was also arrested by the Lahore police. As per details, at least 110 accused including 50 drug-addicts and 60 drug-suppliers were apprehended in the Muslim Town area by the Lahore Police.

The drug-addicts were shifted to rehabilitation centres and hospitals for their recovery and treatment.

SP Usman Tipu emphasised that the campaign against drug-addiction would continue till complete eradication of the menace. He appealed to citizens to assist the police in eliminating the drugs scourge.

Defence B Police Station, meanwhile, arrested a two-member motorcycle thieves and mobile-snatcher gang, and recovered five stolen motorcycles, seven mobile phones, pistols, and cash. Surveillance of the operation against criminals was diligently conducted through the safe city cameras. A case has been registered against the culprits in accordance with the law. The public is urged to promptly inform at 15 about any suspicious activity in their surroundings.