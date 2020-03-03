110 arrested in combing operation in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Shikarpur police, during a combing operation, have arrested 110 suspected criminals.

The SSP Shikarpur, Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan Tuesday told the media persons about a combing operation with the assistance of Sindh Rangers, the police have arrested 110 suspect criminals and recovered 24 snatched motorcycles, one car and a van along with drugs, snatched mobile phones, buffaloes and other valuables, including cash.

SSP Dr Rizwan also said the police would continue to maintain peace in the district, saying that currently, the law and order situation in Shikarpur was under control.