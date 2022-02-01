110 beggars caught

The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 110 beggars during the last one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 110 beggars during the last one week.

According to official sources, the squad caught men and women beggars from different city road crossings including Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Jamilabad, Allied Morh, Bilal Road,Koh e Noor Chowk, D-ground, Satiana road, Tariqabad, Susan Road, D-ground, MillatChowk, Allied Morh and other areas.