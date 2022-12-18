110 bikes held, 70 fancy number plates of vehicles removed in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :SP City Traffic Police Quetta Malik Javed Ahmed Khan said that the traffic police have started a campaign against vehicles, including motorcycles and rickshaws, without registered number plates.

Some 110 motorcycles, 21 double number rickshaws, four tractor trolleys, and fancy number plates have been removed from 70 vehicles in two days, he said on Sunday.

He said that on the special instructions of IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and DIG Police Quetta Captain (retd) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, the traffic police have started a special campaign against these registered and running motorcycles without number plates.

In the last two days, 110 unregistered motorcycles have been confiscated in different areas of Quetta. In the process, more than 500 motorcycles will be confiscated and released after registration during the drive.

In a special operation, 21 double number rickshaws, four tractor trolleys, and 70 fancy number plates have been taken off, he said.

He said that the public is being informed to get their motorcycles registered immediately and avoid any kind of action and hassle and urged them to cooperate with the police.