110 bottles of liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Local police have arrested a man in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station and recovered 110 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed the police spokesman here on Sunday.

During the course of action, the Taxila police raided at a house and recovered 110 bottles of liquor from Umair.

Police have registered case against him and started an investigation. SP Potohar has appreciated the performance of police team and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal businesses.