110 cases registered against restaurant owners for not paying admissible wages

In connection to implement labour laws, Labour Department Rawalpindi has initiated a special drive taking legal action against 50 hotels and restaurants owners and filed 110 cases in courts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :In connection to implement labour laws, Labour Department Rawalpindi has initiated a special drive taking legal action against 50 hotels and restaurants owners and filed 110 cases in courts.

According to Director Labour Rawalpindi Division, Fazal Hussain, under the directives of Secretary labour and Manpower Sara Aslam and DG Labour and Manpower Faisal Nisar Chaudhry teams of labour officers had been constituted to examine the implementation of labour laws especially relating to provision of minimum wages to the workers.

He said Hotels and Restaurant owners are bound to follow the rules and regulations and laws and their violation could be penalized.

Fazal urged the owners to take care of their employees and did not violate the rules related to wages.

