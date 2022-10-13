110 complaints of Qeemat App resolved

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The monitoring squad has resolved 110 complaints received on Qeemat App regarding profiteering and non-display of price boards in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that Deputy Commissioner had directed the shopkeepers and traders associations to display price boards at conspicuous places in markets, bazaars, shops and stalls and also constituted a special monitoring squad in this regard.

This squad had received 110 complaints through Qeemat App over non-display of price boards and profiteering during last 24 yours.

Hence the squad took prompt action and resolved all 110 complaints by issuing warning to 73 shopkeepers and imposing fine of Rs 31500 on 37 profiteers, he added.