110 Complaints Resolved By Overseas Pakistanis Commission In A Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:52 PM

110 complaints resolved by Overseas Pakistanis Commission in a week

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) resolved 110 complaints of different nature within a week involving a hefty amount of Rs 215 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) resolved 110 complaints of different nature within a week involving a hefty amount of Rs 215 million.

OPC Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari briefed Vice-Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar in a meeting, chaired by the latter, to review weekly progress regarding resolved, referred and pending complaints here on Thursday.

Almost 99 fresh complaints were received this week which have been referred to the districts and departments concerned. The vice chairperson showed his satisfaction over the progress and lauded the efforts made by the OPC commissioner, Director General OPC Ahsan Waheed and their teams for giving relief to Pakistani expatriates. He also encouraged the officers to deliver more and show no negligence.

