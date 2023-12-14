Open Menu

110 Constables Promoted To Post Of Head Constables

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

110 constables promoted to post of Head Constables

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani has promoted 110 constables to the post of Head Constables.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO was taking measures for the welfare of the force as per the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. The CPO promoted 109 Constables and a lady constable, he said.

110 constables promoted to the post of head constables included Abdullah, Muhammad Ali, Rehan Ahmed, Muhammad Nazir, Waqas Mahmood, Rafat Zahid, Faisal Mahmood, Ijaz Ahmed, Tajumal Zahoor, Muhammad Ishaq, Saifullah, Ghulam Qadir, Mohsin Nisar, Sajid Mahmood, Khurram, Adeel Pervez, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Waqas, lady constable Talat Pervaiz and others.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the constables have been promoted on merit and now their responsibilities have increased.

He said, “I hope that all the promoted head constables will now perform your duties more diligently than before.”

